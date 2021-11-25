Previous
Flower Arranging by harbie
Photo 2487

Flower Arranging

I am going to make a new flower arrangement. These are just 2 of the stems that will be in the spray. Thank you for viewing.
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Harbie

