Photo 2557
Big Snowfall
We got 11 inches of snow the other day. I love to see it piled up on things! Thank you for viewing.
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
1
0
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
2966
photos
76
followers
80
following
2550
2551
2552
2553
2554
2555
2556
2557
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
SM-A716V
Taken
2nd February 2022 5:01pm
snow
,
winter
,
architecture
,
wood
,
birdhouse
,
snowstorm
Dianne
Lots of snow - looks like a snow hat!
February 7th, 2022
