Big Snowfall by harbie
Photo 2557

Big Snowfall

We got 11 inches of snow the other day. I love to see it piled up on things! Thank you for viewing.
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

Harbie

Dianne
Lots of snow - looks like a snow hat!
February 7th, 2022  
