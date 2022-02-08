Previous
Truffle Making Class by harbie
Truffle Making Class

My son, Joel, and his girlfriend, Jenny, for Christmas fave me a Truffke Making class from Dandelion Chocolates in San Francisco. There were about 7 of us online. It was really fun and tasty too! Thank you for viewing!
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Harbie

