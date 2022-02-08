Sign up
Photo 2561
Truffle Making Class
My son, Joel, and his girlfriend, Jenny, for Christmas fave me a Truffke Making class from Dandelion Chocolates in San Francisco. There were about 7 of us online. It was really fun and tasty too! Thank you for viewing!
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
Harbie
ace
@harbie
Tags
kitchen
,
class
,
candy
,
cooking
,
baking
,
truffles
,
online
,
selfie
