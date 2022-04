Updating I

We have been doing some major home projects over the last 1 1/2 years updating our 25 year old house. Our latest project is updating our fireplace. I always felt like that cubby next to the fireplace never fit in even though it was good for displaying nic nacs. Here is the 1st before photo although most of the cubby has been emptied. The stone in front of the fireplace will be in the new fireplace. Thank you for viewing!