Photo 2633
Updating V Finished
Here is our finished fireplace remodel. The white aquarium us where our T V will be mounted on the wall. We are really happy with the finished product.
18th April 2022
18th Apr 22
1
0
Harbie
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
2626
2627
2628
2629
2630
2631
2632
2633
Tags
stone
,
wood
,
remodel
,
fireplace
,
upgrade
,
redone
,
familyroom
Milanie
ace
That looks lovely - quite a change!
April 28th, 2022
