Colored Glass by harbie
Photo 2634

Colored Glass

This is some if the colored glass my daughter uses to make her stained glass art pieces. They are stored on a window ledge in her art studio. Thank you for viewing...catching up!
19th April 2022 19th Apr 22

Harbie

