Previous
Next
Shore of Lake Granby by harbie
Photo 2693

Shore of Lake Granby

I couldn't identify this flower, but it looks like a pink Miner's Candle. They were all around the shore of Lake Granby in Colorado. Thank you for viewing. Best on black.
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Harbie

ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
737% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise