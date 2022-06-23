Sign up
Photo 2693
Shore of Lake Granby
I couldn't identify this flower, but it looks like a pink Miner's Candle. They were all around the shore of Lake Granby in Colorado. Thank you for viewing. Best on black.
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
0
0
2686
2687
2688
2689
2690
2691
2692
2693
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
SM-A716V
Taken
23rd June 2022 5:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
branch
,
nature
,
sky
,
mountain
,
plant
,
outside
,
water
,
flowers
,
cloud
,
beach
,
stick
,
clouds
,
outdoors
,
rock
,
mountains
,
plants
,
summer
,
lake
,
gravel
,
reservoir
,
shore
,
miner's candle
,
rocksflower
