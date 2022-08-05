Previous
Mirror Lake by harbie
Mirror Lake

We hiked to Mirror Lake and Crater Lake a 16.7 mile round trip near Lake Granby and Rocky Mountain National Park. It was a beautiful hike and we were definitely tired at the end. Best on black. Thank you for viewing.
Harbie

bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
August 6th, 2022  
