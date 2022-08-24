Previous
Next
Shore of Lyle Lake by harbie
Photo 2728

Shore of Lyle Lake

I loved all the interesting aspects near the shore of Lyle Lake about an hour from Basalt, Colorado in a fairly remote area. This was about a 2.5 mile hike into a beautiful area in the Holy Cross Wilderness. Thank you for viewing. Best on black.
24th August 2022 24th Aug 22

Harbie

ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
747% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise