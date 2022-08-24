Sign up
Photo 2728
Shore of Lyle Lake
I loved all the interesting aspects near the shore of Lyle Lake about an hour from Basalt, Colorado in a fairly remote area. This was about a 2.5 mile hike into a beautiful area in the Holy Cross Wilderness. Thank you for viewing. Best on black.
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
0
0
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
SM-A716V
Taken
18th August 2022 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
log
,
tree
,
water
,
rocks
,
grass
,
trees
,
rock
,
logs
,
lake
,
shore
