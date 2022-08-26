Sign up
Photo 2733
A Closer View of Lake Lyle
This view is lake level and in the opposite direction. Yesterday's shot was from the ridge in the center of the photo. Thank you for viewing. Best on black.
26th August 2022
26th Aug 22
0
0
365 Year #2 & #3
SM-A716V
18th August 2022 1:01pm
Tags
tree
nature
sky
mountain
reflection
reflections
outside
water
rocks
cloud
trees
clouds
outdoors
rock
landscape
mountains
summer
lake
colorado
