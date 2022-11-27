Previous
Petrified Tree Stump by harbie
Photo 2788

Petrified Tree Stump

This tree stump is a huge redwood tree stump in Florrisant Fossil Beds Batiknal Monument in Southeastern Colorado. Thank you for viewing. Best on black.
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

Harbie

@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
