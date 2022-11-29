Sign up
Photo 2790
Turkey Pot Pie Baking
We nade a turkey pot pie with the leftover Turkey from Thanksgiving. It was really good! Thank you for viewing. Best on black.
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
3199
photos
67
followers
72
following
2783
2784
2785
2786
2787
2788
2789
2790
Views
2
365 Year #2 & #3
SM-A716V
27th November 2022 5:23pm
Tags
food
,
pie
,
oven
,
cooking
,
homemade
,
crust
,
thanksgiving
,
turkey
,
pot pie
