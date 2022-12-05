Sign up
Photo 2796
The Melting Pot Fondue Restaurant
This restaurant is in Historic Downtown Littleton. The lighted domes have single tables in them and are heated. I thought that was really fun. We didn't eat there...just walked by. Thank you for viewing. Best on black.
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
0
0
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
3205
photos
67
followers
72
following
766% complete
View this month »
2789
2790
2791
2792
2793
2794
2795
2796
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
SM-A716V
Taken
3rd December 2022 7:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
light
,
lights
,
restaurant
,
dome
,
evening
,
domes
