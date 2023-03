Morning Mountain Splendor

My youngest daughter has a seasonal job this winter as a ski instructor at Breckenridge. She was so lucky to be able to rent with a friend a house there. The owners are doing a Fulbright Scholarship in the Phillippines. They were looking for young people to rent their house at a reasonable rate since Breckenridge is so expensive. This is the view from her deck. This is SOOC. Thank you for viewing. Best on black.