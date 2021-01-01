Previous
The Money Tree by harrier
The Money Tree

This certainly captured my mood today!
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

David Griffiths

@harrier
Based in Cambridge UK. I attempted a 365 project back in 2013 but only got as far as April. Hopefully this will be more successful!
