I See the Light (Gotta Start Somewhere) by harryh
1 / 365

I See the Light (Gotta Start Somewhere)

Finally pushed aside every excuse to take my first photo.

I saw the light snow on the patio lights and decided to experiment with portrait mode on my iPhone.
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Harry H

@harryh
