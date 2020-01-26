Previous
Viking Family by harvey
Photo 493

Viking Family

We went to the annual winter bluegrass festival this weekend, which has a viking theme. On our walk home yesterday the sun was low and I was stuck by our fun silhouettes.
26th January 2020

Steve Harvey

