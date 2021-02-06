Previous
Next
Urban Barn by harvey
Photo 496

Urban Barn

I designed and built this large shed as a COVID project last year. It took me 5 months to build but it kept me busy and I enjoyed it. Finished it in Feb 2021.
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

Steve Harvey

@harvey
I finished my 365 project in March of 2011. I am sticking around in reduced format for a while as I really like all you...
135% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise