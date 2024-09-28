Previous
Snowbank lake by harvey
Snowbank lake

Aptly named lake in Rocky Mountain NP, still last season's snow almost into October! I did a long hike here with my son Lukas while backpacking in the park. it was a great day.
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

Steve Harvey

@harvey
I finished my 365 project in March of 2011. I am sticking around in reduced format for a while as I really like all you...
