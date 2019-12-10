Previous
No! by harveyzone
Photo 1049

No!

Doodle a day #344: I have no idea why I doodle a big NO! today. I just did.
10th December 2019 10th Dec 19

Tom Harvey

@harveyzone
I've been taking photos on and off for some 35 years now. In 2012 I was challenged by my sister to complete 365 Project when...
