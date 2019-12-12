Previous
Piano by harveyzone
Piano

Doodle a day #346: Rushed back from work this evening to take Ben to the school's annual talent revue. Ben did a rendition of Queen's "Love of my Life" on piano with his friend Josh singing.
12th December 2019

Tom Harvey

