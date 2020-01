Phono

Doodle a day #348: It is less than a week until Jacob arrives for Christmas, so we need to get the office sorted as another bedroom. Spent most if the day sorting piles of cables and obsolete computer equipment. It is now all boxed up and stored, or disposed of, depending upon its potential usefulness (we really don't need 20 SCART cables and 20 phono cables any more.



Here is a doodle of some phono cables.