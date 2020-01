Telecaster

Doodle a day #359: Christmas Day!!!

The usual format. Breakfast; Santa's stockings;Prep the dinner; Main presents; Dinner; Gavin and Stacy; Some games; A light tea; a bit more tv then bed.



He is a doodle of a Squire Telecaster that Ben and Sam got me for Christmas. It is a charity shop find, and needed some tlc with 5 strings, a missing knob, and lots of dirt. I have cleaned it up a bit, and ordered a new set of strings and a replacement knob. It will soon be good to go again.