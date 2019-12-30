Previous
Three by harveyzone
Photo 1069

Three

Doodle a day #364: Ok - my mistake.

I was going to do a grand "3-2-1" count down to the last doodle of the year. This was number 3, and all was going well, until Mollie pointed out that it was the 30th today, and I should have done number 3 yesterday, and 2 today.

Oh well!
30th December 2019 30th Dec 19

Tom Harvey

@harveyzone
I've been taking photos on and off for some 35 years now. In 2012 I was challenged by my sister to complete 365 Project when...
Photo Details

