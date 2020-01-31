Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1081
A wet crow
31st January 2020
31st Jan 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1169
photos
197
followers
165
following
296% complete
View this month »
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
31st January 2020 8:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
bird
,
nik
Stephanie
What a contrast to the colorfulness of yesterday's photo! Hoping that's just water that's made him wet
February 2nd, 2020
Monique
ace
WoW, beautiful shot. Made a pic of a waterbird yesterday but it doesn’t compare with yours...
February 2nd, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Very wet! Lovely capture.
February 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close