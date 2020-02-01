Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1082
Egg shells
I wanted to play around shoting egg shells. First, I dropped one on the floor and few of them remained. And the latter also somehow fell apart. I will have to come back to this topic at the earliest opportunity.
1st February 2020
1st Feb 20
3
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1169
photos
197
followers
165
following
296% complete
View this month »
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
1st February 2020 5:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
close-up
,
egg
,
nik
Monique
ace
Oh, lovely experiment !
February 2nd, 2020
Stephanie
I like how you've captured the membrane and the shadow inside
February 2nd, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Nicely done!
February 2nd, 2020
