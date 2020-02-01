Previous
Egg shells by haskar
Photo 1082

Egg shells

I wanted to play around shoting egg shells. First, I dropped one on the floor and few of them remained. And the latter also somehow fell apart. I will have to come back to this topic at the earliest opportunity.
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

haskar

haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Monique ace
Oh, lovely experiment !
February 2nd, 2020  
Stephanie
I like how you've captured the membrane and the shadow inside
February 2nd, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Nicely done!
February 2nd, 2020  
