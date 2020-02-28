Previous
Monument by haskar
Photo 1109

Monument

It is a tombstone made by Manzel in 1870. It is located at the Evangelical Cemetery in Warsaw.
28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
kali ace
wonderful high-key
February 28th, 2020  
carol white ace
A beautiful high key image. Fav!! 😀
February 28th, 2020  
