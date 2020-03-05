Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1093
Daphne mezereum
Capture taken using freelens technique - disconnecting the lens from the body.
5th March 2020
5th Mar 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1213
photos
197
followers
164
following
299% complete
View this month »
1086
1087
1088
1089
1090
1091
1092
1093
Latest from all albums
1090
105
106
1091
107
1092
1093
108
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
5th March 2020 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
dof
,
freelens
Jean
ace
So beautiful and so Springy.
March 5th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close