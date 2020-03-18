Previous
Next
yellow - 3 by haskar
Photo 1100

yellow - 3

Warsaw - empty tram
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
301% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Junko Y ace
Oh, those empty spaces where people should be, accentuated by the uninterrupted yellow lines with no hands on them. Great capture with the lone traveler. The colors in this pull together well, too, as if you had painted and selected them.
March 18th, 2020  
carol white ace
Great dof and composition. Fav!! 😀
March 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise