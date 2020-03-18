Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1100
yellow - 3
Warsaw - empty tram
18th March 2020
18th Mar 20
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1231
photos
197
followers
167
following
301% complete
View this month »
1093
1094
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
Latest from all albums
115
1098
116
117
118
1099
119
1100
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
18th March 2020 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dof
,
rainbow2020
Junko Y
ace
Oh, those empty spaces where people should be, accentuated by the uninterrupted yellow lines with no hands on them. Great capture with the lone traveler. The colors in this pull together well, too, as if you had painted and selected them.
March 18th, 2020
carol white
ace
Great dof and composition. Fav!! 😀
March 18th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close