Spring time by haskar
Photo 1102

Spring time

Caught stealthily on a walk. I take a camera with one lens. I feel so sorry this spring.
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
bruni ace
A gorgeous Spring day. beautiful blossoms. are you not allowed to go walking? we are as long as we stay 6 ft apart from other people.
April 1st, 2020  
Helen Jane ace
the most fabulous blossom. Yes missing so much of this changing season with so much sadness and distress around is heart braking.
April 1st, 2020  
haskar ace
@bruni Hi Bruni! Our insulation regulations are constantly changing. We have presidential elections scheduled for May 10. Currently, the rulers do not want to postpone this deadline, and thus the epidemic has become a policy. All activities are done because of the election and not the need to fight the epidemic.
April 1st, 2020  
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
@haskar reading above, really, how infuriating!
Feel the sadness too here.
April 1st, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful. We can still walk as long as we don't congregate.
April 1st, 2020  
