Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 1102
Spring time
Caught stealthily on a walk. I take a camera with one lens. I feel so sorry this spring.
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
5
5
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1250
photos
198
followers
167
following
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
1101
1102
132
133
1100
134
1101
135
136
1102
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
1st April 2020 2:58pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
spring
,
blooming
bruni
ace
A gorgeous Spring day. beautiful blossoms. are you not allowed to go walking? we are as long as we stay 6 ft apart from other people.
April 1st, 2020
Helen Jane
ace
the most fabulous blossom. Yes missing so much of this changing season with so much sadness and distress around is heart braking.
April 1st, 2020
haskar
ace
@bruni
Hi Bruni! Our insulation regulations are constantly changing. We have presidential elections scheduled for May 10. Currently, the rulers do not want to postpone this deadline, and thus the epidemic has become a policy. All activities are done because of the election and not the need to fight the epidemic.
April 1st, 2020
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
@haskar
reading above, really, how infuriating!
Feel the sadness too here.
April 1st, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful. We can still walk as long as we don't congregate.
April 1st, 2020
365 Project
Feel the sadness too here.