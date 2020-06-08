Sign up
Photo 1153
A guard at the castle
Ruins in the castle in Czersk (Poland)
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
5
365
E-M1MarkII
7th June 2020 5:09pm
red
storm
castle
