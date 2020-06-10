Previous
Market Day by haskar
Market Day

There are circumstances in which we forget about social distance. A good change is that you can already pay by card in the bazaar.
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Graeme Stevens ace
super processing
June 11th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Nice capture of this market scene.
June 11th, 2020  
Babs ace
Lovely market scene. The people still look reasonably distanced
June 11th, 2020  
