Previous
Next
This place is already taken by haskar
Photo 1170

This place is already taken

I wanted to capture a dragonfly flying just above the water with its reflection. The effects were not satisfactory. But instead I noticed interesting behavior. Damselflies had to change their place of rest.
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
320% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Looks like a popular landing strip
June 26th, 2020  
Junko Y ace
This is an amazing coming together of dragonflies!
June 26th, 2020  
CC Folk ace
Three is a crowd...HaHa! Fav.
June 26th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
superb
June 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise