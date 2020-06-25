Sign up
Photo 1170
This place is already taken
I wanted to capture a dragonfly flying just above the water with its reflection. The effects were not satisfactory. But instead I noticed interesting behavior. Damselflies had to change their place of rest.
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
4
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1356
photos
208
followers
174
following
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
1170
1164
1165
1166
1167
7
1168
1169
1170
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
25th June 2020 1:31pm
Tags
water
,
dragonfly
,
behavior
Babs
ace
Looks like a popular landing strip
June 26th, 2020
Junko Y
ace
This is an amazing coming together of dragonflies!
June 26th, 2020
CC Folk
ace
Three is a crowd...HaHa! Fav.
June 26th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
superb
June 26th, 2020
365 Project
close