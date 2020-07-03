Sign up
Photo 1178
A wonderful time
I love the evening walks among the blooming linden trees. They look wonderful. They smell strong and sweet. And there is a slight buzzing of bees. There will be fresh honey.
3rd July 2020
3rd Jul 20
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1364
photos
208
followers
176
following
Tags
tree
,
summer
,
blooming
bkb in the city
Very nice
July 4th, 2020
