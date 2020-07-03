Previous
A wonderful time by haskar
A wonderful time

I love the evening walks among the blooming linden trees. They look wonderful. They smell strong and sweet. And there is a slight buzzing of bees. There will be fresh honey.
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
bkb in the city
Very nice
July 4th, 2020  
