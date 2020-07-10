Previous
In the tunnel by haskar
In the tunnel

A tunnel under the Old Town dug during the reconstruction of Warsaw in 1948
10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

haskar

Wylie
It looks very functional and makes a great frame for the shot.
July 11th, 2020  
Maggiemae
Wow - this tunnel must have been a good thing in those days and now in these days!
July 11th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
July 11th, 2020  
