Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Photo 1185
In the tunnel
A tunnel under the Old Town dug during the reconstruction of Warsaw in 1948
10th July 2020
10th Jul 20
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1371
photos
210
followers
176
following
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
1183
1184
1185
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
10th July 2020 6:57pm
Tags
tram
,
city
,
tunel
Wylie
ace
It looks very functional and makes a great frame for the shot.
July 11th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Wow - this tunnel must have been a good thing in those days and now in these days!
July 11th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
July 11th, 2020
