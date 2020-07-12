Sign up
Photo 1187
The construction
This is a very dark place. But the sun was low and the rays reflected from the water lit the entire structure from below.
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1373
photos
210
followers
177
following
1180
1181
1182
1183
1184
1185
1186
1187
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
12th July 2020 7:43pm
Tags
b&w
,
light
,
bridge
,
structure
