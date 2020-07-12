Previous
Next
The construction by haskar
Photo 1187

The construction

This is a very dark place. But the sun was low and the rays reflected from the water lit the entire structure from below.
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
325% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise