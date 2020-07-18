Sign up
Photo 1193
An old linden
18th July 2020
18th Jul 20
4
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1379
photos
214
followers
180
following
1186
1187
1188
1189
1190
1191
1192
1193
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
18th July 2020 7:46pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
branch
,
b&w
,
textures
Wylie
ace
beautiful texture and light, fav
July 19th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful texture
July 19th, 2020
Corinne
ace
Great texture and pattern !
July 19th, 2020
Nick
ace
Love the textures and processing.
July 19th, 2020
