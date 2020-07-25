Sign up
The bottlebrush buckeye
It comes from North America, but more and more of these shrubs are in our parks. They are nice, but they disrupt the native nature system.
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1386
photos
215
followers
180
following
Tags
b&w
,
plant
,
bokeh
,
shape
Heather (pixelchix)
ace
Love the out of focus points of light in the background. Beautifully rendered.
July 26th, 2020
Mona
ace
Great picture and I love the bokeh and your processing. Unfortunately same here concerning, the invasiveness. :-(
July 26th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
interesting - maybe it is finishing off, but it seems more straggly than Australian ones (very different species)
July 26th, 2020
Monique
ace
Never seen this kind before, only the Australian variety ....
Lovely shot, like the b & w
July 26th, 2020
