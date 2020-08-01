Previous
Next
We remember by haskar
Photo 1207

We remember

August 1 was the 76th anniversary of the outbreak of the Warsaw Uprising. It was a great tragedy for the people and the city. Many young people died and the city was completely destroyed. The front stopped in front of Warsaw for six months so that the destruction could be done. The city was rebuilt. An attempt to erase these events from memory had the opposite effect. Now it is a great myth and proper assessment is not possible because the witnesses were shut their mouths. It is a pity that every government uses this event for its political games. But we, the inhabitants do remember.
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
330% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Nice image
August 2nd, 2020  
Margo ace
Sad remembrance
August 2nd, 2020  
Wylie ace
Such a sad event, lovely to see it commemorated so nicely.
August 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise