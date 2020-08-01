We remember

August 1 was the 76th anniversary of the outbreak of the Warsaw Uprising. It was a great tragedy for the people and the city. Many young people died and the city was completely destroyed. The front stopped in front of Warsaw for six months so that the destruction could be done. The city was rebuilt. An attempt to erase these events from memory had the opposite effect. Now it is a great myth and proper assessment is not possible because the witnesses were shut their mouths. It is a pity that every government uses this event for its political games. But we, the inhabitants do remember.