Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 1213
abundance
In Poland peaches were not cultivated. The trees were frozen in winter and the fruit was sour. Nowadays, when winters are gone and summers are tropical, the harvest of sweet and juicy fruits is very successful.
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Tags
peach
,
colour
,
climate-change
Margo
ace
They do look very delicious FAV
August 8th, 2020
moni kozi
So beautiful colours!
August 8th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Interesting to know the good effects of global warming if that is what it was. Beautiful capture of the colour and blush with that light!
August 8th, 2020
