Previous
Next
abundance by haskar
Photo 1213

abundance

In Poland peaches were not cultivated. The trees were frozen in winter and the fruit was sour. Nowadays, when winters are gone and summers are tropical, the harvest of sweet and juicy fruits is very successful.
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
332% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margo ace
They do look very delicious FAV
August 8th, 2020  
moni kozi
So beautiful colours!
August 8th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Interesting to know the good effects of global warming if that is what it was. Beautiful capture of the colour and blush with that light!
August 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise