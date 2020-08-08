Sign up
Photo 1214
Behavior
06.30 am and already 30C. It's better not to leave the house during the day. I watched this crow, and I think it cools itself like this. It's really hot.
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
3
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1401
photos
218
followers
182
following
1207
1208
1209
1210
1211
1212
1213
1214
Tags
hot
,
crow
,
behavior
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
That's a crow?! Not what we have around here. Cool!
August 9th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
sure looks like a cooling strategy - really great capture!
August 9th, 2020
FBailey
ace
I don't think it can be fun for anything in this heat!
August 9th, 2020
