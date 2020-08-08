Previous
Behavior by haskar
Photo 1214

Behavior

06.30 am and already 30C. It's better not to leave the house during the day. I watched this crow, and I think it cools itself like this. It's really hot.
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
That's a crow?! Not what we have around here. Cool!
August 9th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sure looks like a cooling strategy - really great capture!
August 9th, 2020  
FBailey ace
I don't think it can be fun for anything in this heat!
August 9th, 2020  
