Suddenly there was a loud scream by haskar
Suddenly there was a loud scream

Red ruffed lemur
He was not visible. It was lying somewhere hidden in the branches of a tree. Suddenly he started screaming loudly. It was a moment before he hid back.
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
