Photo 1234
Look up
Sorry for the week's absence. I was disconnected from the computer.
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
3
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
b&w
,
shadows
marlboromaam
ace
Instant FAV! Beautiful black and white lines and shadows! May I pin? I see I'll be faving your other upload, too! =)
September 2nd, 2020
KV
ace
Lovely POV and shadows... very compelling shot.
September 2nd, 2020
haskar
ace
@marlboromaam
Of course .Pictures that I post on these pages can be pinned without asking.
September 2nd, 2020
