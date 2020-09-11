Sign up
Photo 1246
The good times are over
11th September 2020
11th Sep 20
6
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1433
photos
218
followers
183
following
1239
1240
1241
1242
1243
1244
1245
1246
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
11th September 2020 2:43pm
Tags
b&w
,
city
,
building
bkb in the city
Great shot
September 12th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
I love this. They may be over, but what a beautiful building it still is! Great photo and perfect processing for the state of dilapidation.
September 12th, 2020
Linda
It must have been a great place to live, with windows to let you see everything going on in the street!
September 12th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
There's always something oddly compelling about dilapidation. Good choice of tones
September 12th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
This looks so good in sepia! I wouldn't like to be the owner of this building but with a bit of money, it could look good again!
September 12th, 2020
Babs
ace
What an interesting building, it has such character. fav .
September 12th, 2020
