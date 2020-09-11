Previous
The good times are over by haskar
Photo 1246

The good times are over

11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
bkb in the city
Great shot
September 12th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
I love this. They may be over, but what a beautiful building it still is! Great photo and perfect processing for the state of dilapidation.
September 12th, 2020  
Linda
It must have been a great place to live, with windows to let you see everything going on in the street!
September 12th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
There's always something oddly compelling about dilapidation. Good choice of tones
September 12th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
This looks so good in sepia! I wouldn't like to be the owner of this building but with a bit of money, it could look good again!
September 12th, 2020  
Babs ace
What an interesting building, it has such character. fav .
September 12th, 2020  
