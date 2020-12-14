Sign up
Photo 1339
An empty square
Warsaw - Castle Square and a big Christmas tree. The square is almost empty due to the virus. A sad sight, but so many people left ...
It is reflected in the Christmas tree bauble.
14th December 2020
14th Dec 20
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Views 9
Comments 7
Fav's 5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
14th December 2020 3:07pm
reflections
city
holidays
bauble
Carolinesdreams
ace
A very beautiful shot.
December 14th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
awesome capture
December 14th, 2020
Santina
ace
beautiful, I like this your shot, the ball seems painted
December 14th, 2020
Tom
ace
Fantastic use of the Christmas tree bauble and processing; amazing
clarity and focus
December 14th, 2020
Margaret Brown
ace
Sad but beautiful, fav
December 14th, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful fav!
December 14th, 2020
Alexandra DG
Beautiful
December 14th, 2020
