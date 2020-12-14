Previous
An empty square by haskar
Photo 1339

An empty square

Warsaw - Castle Square and a big Christmas tree. The square is almost empty due to the virus. A sad sight, but so many people left ...
It is reflected in the Christmas tree bauble.
14th December 2020 14th Dec 20

haskar

haskar

Carolinesdreams ace
A very beautiful shot.
December 14th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
awesome capture
December 14th, 2020  
Santina ace
beautiful, I like this your shot, the ball seems painted
December 14th, 2020  
Tom ace
Fantastic use of the Christmas tree bauble and processing; amazing
clarity and focus
December 14th, 2020  
Margaret Brown ace
Sad but beautiful, fav
December 14th, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful fav!
December 14th, 2020  
Alexandra DG
Beautiful
December 14th, 2020  
