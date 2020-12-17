Sign up
Photo 1342
On a misty morning
The bridge over the Vistula River was built in 1914 and after was blown up several times by various armies.
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
17th December 2020 7:50am
Tags
b&w
,
bridge
,
river
,
long-exposure
Lee
ace
It looks a strong bridge. Good shot.
December 17th, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
December 17th, 2020
