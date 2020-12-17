Previous
On a misty morning by haskar
Photo 1342

On a misty morning

The bridge over the Vistula River was built in 1914 and after was blown up several times by various armies.
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Lee ace
It looks a strong bridge. Good shot.
December 17th, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
December 17th, 2020  
