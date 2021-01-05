Previous
It's raining a little by haskar
Photo 1360

It's raining a little

Cobblestones and old tram tracks in the city center. It is a historic part of Chłodna Street which is constantly in use.
5th January 2021 5th Jan 21

haskar

Boxplayer ace
Love this - really got that rain nicely.
January 5th, 2021  
Jean ace
Love the comp and beautiful reflections!
January 5th, 2021  
