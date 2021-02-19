Previous
Before sunrise by haskar
Before sunrise

It was going to be very interesting. But by the time the sun rose, the clouds rolled in and it was a gray gloomy day.
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

haskar

haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Jean ace
Stunning. Beautiful sky. Love the reflection!
February 19th, 2021  
Kerri Michaels ace
Stunning fav
February 19th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful blue tones and a great sky!
February 19th, 2021  
Junko Y ace
You exemplify the concept of "crescendo" perfectly here!
February 19th, 2021  
Paula C ace
Stunning!
February 19th, 2021  
