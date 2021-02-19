Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1400
Before sunrise
It was going to be very interesting. But by the time the sun rose, the clouds rolled in and it was a gray gloomy day.
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
5
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1610
photos
236
followers
204
following
383% complete
View this month »
1393
1394
1395
1396
1397
1398
1399
1400
Latest from all albums
1397
187
1398
188
1399
189
1400
190
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
19th February 2021 6:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
river
,
sunrise
Jean
ace
Stunning. Beautiful sky. Love the reflection!
February 19th, 2021
Kerri Michaels
ace
Stunning fav
February 19th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful blue tones and a great sky!
February 19th, 2021
Junko Y
ace
You exemplify the concept of "crescendo" perfectly here!
February 19th, 2021
Paula C
ace
Stunning!
February 19th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close