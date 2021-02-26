Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1407
The memory of winter
Taken a few days ago.
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
2
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1624
photos
239
followers
206
following
385% complete
1400
1401
1402
1403
1404
1405
1406
1407
1404
194
1405
195
1406
196
1407
197
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
18th February 2021 7:17am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
close-up
moni kozi
Very beautiful shot
February 26th, 2021
JackieR
ace
Gorgeous bokeh!!
February 26th, 2021
