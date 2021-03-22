Sign up
Photo 1431
New railway station
Renovation of the railway line running under the city has begun. The muzeum station was renovated to relieve rail traffic. Well, renovation works are still underway, but the trains are already running.
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
4
4
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1651
photos
244
followers
210
following
392% complete
1424
1425
1426
1427
1428
1429
1430
1431
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
22nd March 2021 3:51pm
b&w
,
railway
,
frame
,
city
Lesley
ace
Awesome position for this shot. Love it in b&w.
March 22nd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Totally amazing black and white!
March 22nd, 2021
Sue
Amazing b&w!
March 22nd, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 22nd, 2021
