New railway station by haskar
New railway station

Renovation of the railway line running under the city has begun. The muzeum station was renovated to relieve rail traffic. Well, renovation works are still underway, but the trains are already running.
22nd March 2021 22nd Mar 21

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Lesley ace
Awesome position for this shot. Love it in b&w.
March 22nd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Totally amazing black and white!
March 22nd, 2021  
Sue
Amazing b&w!
March 22nd, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 22nd, 2021  
